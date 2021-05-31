Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 904,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,931. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.