Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,473 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

