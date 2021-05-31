Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 81,608 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 603.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after acquiring an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after acquiring an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,993. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

