Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

