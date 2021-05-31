HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,413 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $241.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average of $247.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

