HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 398,518 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

