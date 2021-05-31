HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 42,404 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

