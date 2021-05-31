HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,852 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 10.25% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000.

NYSEARCA COM opened at $29.77 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

