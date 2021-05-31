HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,355 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,581,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.60 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

