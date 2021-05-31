HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

