HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.