Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.
In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
