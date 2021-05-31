Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 90,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

