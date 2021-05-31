HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.50. 917,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,008. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

