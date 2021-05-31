Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HLDCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3996 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

