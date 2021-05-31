HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Nord/LB

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

HEI stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.36 and a 200-day moving average of €68.03. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

