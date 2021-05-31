HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.
HLBZF remained flat at $$91.15 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76.
About HeidelbergCement
