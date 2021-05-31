HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.7 days.

HLBZF remained flat at $$91.15 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.76.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.