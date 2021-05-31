Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.