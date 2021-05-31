Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
