Head-To-Head Survey: Midwest (MDWT) and Its Competitors

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Midwest to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Midwest alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Midwest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 546 1868 2130 82 2.38

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.96%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.33% 5.11% 0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.40 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 9.29

Midwest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Midwest rivals beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.