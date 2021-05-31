Head to Head Survey: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of America has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.09% 8.90% 0.78% BOK Financial 25.37% 9.94% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 6 12 0 2.50 BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $37.84, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $84.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.29%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Bank of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.87 $17.89 billion $1.87 22.67 BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.00 $435.03 million $6.19 14.71

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Bank of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of April 15, 2021, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 40 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,599 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

