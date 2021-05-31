Head-To-Head Contrast: Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) versus CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Entertainment One has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entertainment One and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream N/A -64.75% -24.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entertainment One and CuriosityStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entertainment One 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 0 2 6 0 2.75

CuriosityStream has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entertainment One and CuriosityStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.97 $15.36 million $0.33 22.27 CuriosityStream $39.62 million 16.91 -$48.60 million ($2.77) -4.08

Entertainment One has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entertainment One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Entertainment One beats CuriosityStream on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 15 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

