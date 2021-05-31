Head to Head Comparison: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Kingsoft Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.13 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -26.22 Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 8.65 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -43.40

Zuora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zuora and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Zuora.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.96% -41.49% -17.46% Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66%

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Zuora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

