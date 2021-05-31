Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.18 million and the highest is $110.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $465.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.