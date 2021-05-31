Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.09 ($121.28).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HLAG opened at €158.40 ($186.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.02 and its 200 day moving average is €112.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €166.50 ($195.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.