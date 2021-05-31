Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $41.41. 714,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,287. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

