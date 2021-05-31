Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.84. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

