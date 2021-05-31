Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,396 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

