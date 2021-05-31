Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,927 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.98%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

