Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,084 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

