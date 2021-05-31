Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.