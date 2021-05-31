Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. 525,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,681. Guardant Health has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

