GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 29th total of 441,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.25 on Monday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.