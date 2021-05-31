GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.