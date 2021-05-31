GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 21,485 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Seaways stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $562.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

