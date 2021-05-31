GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $442,000 Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,325,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $22,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.90 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.