GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

