Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Groupon reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Groupon by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

GRPN opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.87. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

