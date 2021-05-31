Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.54 million.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 64,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $832.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,825 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.