Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Greencore Group stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 140.90 ($1.84). 2,562,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.97. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £741.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

