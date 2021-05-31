Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 397,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 199,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

