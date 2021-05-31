Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

