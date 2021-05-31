Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GXTG stock opened at $48.51 on Monday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $344,000.

