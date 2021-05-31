Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 29th total of 676,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of QYLD opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

