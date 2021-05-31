Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $193.71 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

