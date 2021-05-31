Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 29th total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GMRE stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.43 million, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

