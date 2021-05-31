Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $37.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.95 million and the highest is $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

