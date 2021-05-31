Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTES. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. 370,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,580. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

