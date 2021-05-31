FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FUJIY opened at $69.19 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

