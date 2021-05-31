FTC Solar, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 7th (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar’s (NASDAQ:FTCI) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. FTC Solar had issued 19,840,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $257,920,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.