frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of frontdoor stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 332,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

