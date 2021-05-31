Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

FTV opened at $72.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

